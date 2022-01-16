Julia Fox Gives Kanye West Credit for Her ‘Transformation,’ Saying She’s ‘Packing Up My Old Life’

Julia Fox has noticed a shift in herself as a result of her recent dates with Kanye West, and she’s looking forward to the ride.

“My transformation [was the most bizarre thing he could think of for me].”

After meeting him, all of my belongings were in boxes and gone a few days later.

In an interview published on Saturday, January 15, Fox, 31, told Interview, “It was so cathartic.”

“It wasn’t just packing up my old clothes; it was packing up my old life.”

I felt like I was making a conscious decision to put everything in the box.

It’s time to let go of the past.”

The actress from Uncut Gems told the publication that she was “truly surrendering” to the process.

“To just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life for someone like me who is such a control freak and is always so used to taking care of myself,” Fox explained.

“I’ve been the primary caregiver for everyone for such a long time, so it’s a new sensation for me, but I believe I deserve it.”

I didn’t like not getting along with my son’s father [ex-husband Peter Artemiev] or not having help even a month ago.

It was just me and my thoughts.

Everything was work for me, and I was exhausted.

… And then there I was, a few days later, with Ye, and it was the most natural organic attraction and connection.

I just feel very secure around him.

It’s a tale of redemption.”

The native of Italy went on to gush about their developing relationship and how she has become his “muse.”

“You know, I’m so used to being f—ked over in relationships,” Fox told the outlet. “I keep waiting for him to disappoint me because he makes such grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does.”

“Right now, I’m getting a lot of vibes about tolerance, kindness, and love.”

I’m canceling culture and saying goodbye to black-and-white thinking.

People’s darkest moments should not define them.

As humans, we inflict violence on one another and police one another.

We’ve created such a hostile environment, particularly online.”

