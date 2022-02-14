Julia Fox has sparked Kanye West’s split rumors by LIKING Kim Kardashian’s photo and deleting photos with him.

Julia Fox has sparked rumors that she and Kanye West are feuding after she LIKES Kim Kardashian’s photo and deletes photos with the rapper.

By liking Kim Kardashian’s most recent photos, JULIA Fox sparked rumors that she and Kanye West had broken up.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old Uncut Gems actress removed any photos she had with the 44-year-old Donda rapper from her Instagram feed.

Julia liked photos of Kim on Sunday night wearing a black Balenciaga jumpsuit and wraparound sunglasses.

She also spent the weekend away from Kanye, who was in Atlanta for the Super Bowl with his family.

Instead, she spent time with her 13-month-old son Valentino, describing herself as the “luckiest mommy.”

Julia’s praise for Kim’s post comes just hours after Kanye said he “wishes” he could be with Kim again.

“I DIDN’T WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER,” he wrote in a now-deleted post.

“HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE AND MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERE’S A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY A** VALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN FOR EVERYONE MARRIED”

In recent posts criticizing Pete Davidson, Kim’s boyfriend, Kanye has called him “Skete.”

“I WISH MY WIFE AND OUR CHILDREN WERE SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN,” he continued.

“ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W,” @kimkardashian tweeted.

Julia sparked split rumors earlier this month when she deleted all Kanye-related posts from her feed and unfollowed their fan accounts.

“Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself,” she said on her Stories at the time, dismissing the breakup rumors.

“All of a sudden, Instagram was no longer a fun place to be.”

“I took the f**king photos down because everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.'”

Julia and Kanye, who met on New Year’s Eve and began a whirlwind romance, are now said to be in an open relationship, according to reports.

“Their bond transcends traditional norms because they’re evolved beings who simply want to see each other happy,” a source told Page Six.

“There’s no resentment or negative energy here.”

Kanye slammed Kim’s boyfriend Pete in a series of social media rants while pleading for a weekend reunion with her.

Kanye referred to Pete as a “d**khead” and stated that the SNL star will “never” meet his four children with ex Kim.

North is eight years old, Saint is six, Chicago is four, and Psalm is two.

Kanye slammed Pete on social media while posting a photo of him and Kim out…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.