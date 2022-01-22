Julia Fox insists she is not dating Kanye West for the sake of “fame” or “money.”

Julia Fox appears unconcerned about the amount of media attention her new relationship with Kanye “Ye” West is receiving, claiming that she is uninterested in the rapper’s “clout.”

By dating Kanye “Ye” West, Julia Fox isn’t looking for uncut diamonds.

The actress may have become a billionaire after dating Ye, but she insists that she prefers to date wealthy men.

Julia debunked rumors that she had any ulterior motives for getting involved with the wealthy rapper on the 21st episode of her and Niki Takesh’s podcast Forbidden Fruits, saying she “really couldn’t care” about all the attention she’s been getting recently.

“Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re only in it for the clout, you’re only in it for the money,” she explained. “Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real,” she added.

“I really don’t [care]… all I care about is making my art and putting things into the world,” she added.

That excites me more than having eyes on me right now.

“It makes no difference to me.”

Since Julia was linked to the Grammy winner, 44, in December, all eyes have been on her.

The 31-year-old actress, who has a 12-month-old son with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, sparked a full-fledged Internet frenzy by confirming her romantic relationship with the Donda rapper in a PDA-filled photo shoot and candid essay for Interview magazine.

On January 1, she wrote, “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection.”

“It’s a blast to be around him because he’s so energetic.

He kept my friends and me laughing, dancing, and smiling throughout the night.”

They “decided to keep the energy going” with a date to see Slave Play on Broadway in New York City, according to Julia.

Ye had also arranged for a photo shoot and “an entire hotel suite full of clothes” for her, much to her surprise.

“Every girl’s dream had come true.”

She recalled, “It felt like a true Cinderella moment.”

“I have no idea how he did it or how he got everything there on time.”

But I was taken aback.

Who does things like this on a second date, or any date for that matter?”

