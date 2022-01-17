Julia Fox is a mother, but no one knows if she has children.

Is Julia Fox a mother or a father?

ACTRESS Julia Fox was photographed on a date night with rapper Kanye West, causing speculation about her personal life.

The news comes just days after she accused her husband of being a “deadbeat alcoholic” on Instagram just before Christmas.

Their son was born in January 2021, and the actress has one child with pilot Peter Artemiev.

Fox’s marriage is in trouble, according to Page Six, after she made derogatory remarks about her husband’s fatherhood.

According to Page Six, Fox referred to her baby daddy and husband as a “dead beat dad.”

In late December 2021, she also used Instagram Stories to post about Artemiev.

Fox commemorated her son’s first birthday in a January 17, 2022 Instagram post.

“My beautiful baby is one today!!” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

“Thank you so much for demonstrating what love is to me.

“Thank you for humbleing me and instilling in me the values of patience and hard work.”

“Thank you for being the greatest blessing I’ve ever received.

My greatest achievement.

My crowning achievement.

“I don’t deserve you,” she concluded, “but we’re here anyway, and I promise to love you unconditionally and accept you for who you are.”

On the social media app, Fox slammed her husband and child’s father.

According to the actress, the “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad” can be found “at… Lucien, Paul’s [Baby Grand], Casablanca, the streets, etc.”

He allegedly abandoned their child and all responsibility, according to the mother-of-one.

“This man left me with a 5 month old, a dog, a home, and ALL THE BILLS It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” Foxes wrote.

Despite being married, Fox was seen on a dinner date with Kanye, according to US Weekly.

The two were spotted out to dinner at Carbone in Miami, according to the publication.

When asked by paparazzi if there would be another date with the rapper, Fox simply replied that she didn’t know.

While it’s unclear whether the two are dating, an op-ed piece Fox wrote for Interview Magazine called “Date Night” in which she gushed about her alleged new man, it appears they are.