Julia Fox is aware that she has been mimicking Kim Kardashian’s style: ‘I Thought It Was Cool.’

Julia Fox isn’t blind to the fact that she’s been copying Kim Kardashian’s style.

The 32-year-old actress admitted on Tuesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she is well aware of her matching moments with the 41-year-old Skims founder.

“We’ve worn some of the similar looks, which I knew Kim had worn before,” she said, referring to everything from chrome Balenciaga boots to leather ensembles.

“I thought it was cool that she wore it,” says the author.

The star of Uncut Gems went on to say that the two women’s overlapping fashion moments shouldn’t be used to pit them “against each other,” but rather to highlight Kanye West’s involvement in his girlfriends’ style.

“I feel like the conversation should be more along the lines of, ‘Wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily Kanye influenced Kim.’ You know what I mean.”

“I think that’s what it shows,” Fox added.

When it comes to clothing, image shaping, outfit selection, and overall vision, the 44-year-old rapper is notoriously influential.

The Yeezy founder has set out to mold Fox’s style in the same way he shaped Kardashian’s.

He’s revamped the No Sudden Move star’s wardrobe, dressing her in a “dominatrix couture” vibe for date nights and fashion week.

While the PVT Chat star has largely relinquished control to West, she admits to putting up a fight during Paris Couture Week over a controversial makeup choice.

West’s vision was originally more over the top, according to Fox, despite her wearing some outrageous eyeliner.

“He even tried to draw a sunglass line.”

And I believe that was the only time I said, “No.”

She recalled, “This is where I put my foot down.”

“Then, while browsing the internet, I came across an image of that makeup, and it didn’t appear to be all that bad.”

I need to let him carry out his vision because it could be really cool.

‘What?’ I say a lot of the time.

Julia Fox Knows She’s Been Wearing ‘Similar Looks’ to Kim Kardashian: ‘I Thought It Was Cool’