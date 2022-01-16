Julia Fox is said to be featured on Kanye West’s song Eazy because she’shades’ Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Julia Fox allegedly “shaded” Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, according to fans of KANYE West’s new song Eazy.

On Twitter, a fan account shared a snippet of Kanye’s new song.

Julia, 31, was allegedly “involved in Easy,” according to the caption.

According to reports, the Uncut Gems actress’s voice can be heard “saying ‘Who?'”

“God saved me from the accident, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Ye rapped.

A screenshot of the background vocals was shared by another fan account.

Julia is said to be one of the credited vocalists.

“Julia Fox was the one who said ‘Who?’ after the Pete Davidson line,” the text stated.

It’s unclear whether the No Sudden Move actress was involved in the song’s creation.

Pete, 28, and Kim, 41, have been dating since they kissed on Saturday Night Live’s Aladdin skit in October 2021.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has also been the target of trolls.

“I got love for nannies, but real family is better,” the Power singer rapped.

“The kids are being watched by the cameras.”

Stop taking credit for everything.”

He also seemed to mention the house he purchased across the street from Kim’s mansion in December 2021.

“Boujee and unruly, y’all gotta do some chores,” the lyrics stated.

This isn’t your mama’s house, rich a** kids.”

“I bought the house next door, non-custodial dad,” he said.

“What do you think the point of being truly wealthy is?”

In February 2021, the reality star filed for divorce from the rap artist.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are the four children of the former couple.

According to Page Six, a source close to the Jackboys music video girl recently claimed that she enjoyed the rap star’s latest track.

The PVT Chat actress does not appear to want to “add to Ye’s drama.”

“He’s an artist, and this is how he chooses to express himself,” the source continued.

“She isn’t qualified to make such a judgment.”

Julia “loves” his new song, according to the insider, because she might be “implied” in the lyrics.

According to PEOPLE, Donda hinted at his new relationship when he sang, “My new b**ch bad.”

I’m familiar with the Illuminati’s craziness.”

Since their dinner date at the Carbone Restaurant in Miami, Florida, the two have been seen together numerous times.

