Julia Fox is staying in a luxury warehouse-style hotel after flying to LA to see rapper Kanye West.

The Sun can exclusively reveal that KANYE West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox are staying in a high-end warehouse-style hotel room after she flew to LA to see him.

The 44-year-old rapper has been dating the Uncut Gems actress, 31, since they met in Miami on New Year’s Eve and have since been seen together in New York.

Julia was spotted dining at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Monday night, according to the Sun, to spend more quality time with Ye.

According to sources, they are staying at Kanye’s private Soho Warehouse in Downtown Los Angeles, where he has been since the Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert with Drake on December 9.

“Kanye is still at Soho House because his new home in Malibu is under construction, his ranch is too far out, and his house across the street from Kim isn’t ready,” they told The Sun.

“He and Julia are taking things day by day; they are both newly single after failed marriages, so they can help each other heal and have fun.”

Julia, dubbed Kanye’s “new muse,” is well prepared for her career to take off as a result of her public dates with Ye, as she now owns her own film production company.

Julia owns Extra Virgin Films LLC, according to documents obtained exclusively by The Sun, with papers filed with the Secretary of State on July 13 last year.

The company’s mailing address is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in New York that was recently listed for rent on streeteasy.com for (dollar)2,150 per month.

Meanwhile, pictures obtained by The Sun show Kanye on his date with Julia dressed in jeans, a hoodie, sunglasses, and massive black boots.

She wore dark colors, jeans and a jacket, and carried a black Balenciaga handbag, Ye’s favorite fashion house, after she revealed on their second date that he bought her a hotel room full of clothes.

On Monday, the two went to Craig’s with former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown, who documented their night on social media and may be planning a collaboration with the star.

The group was celebrating the launch of Ye’s new Yeezy Gap commercial, which featured his song “Heaven and Hell” from his album Donda.

Kanye, who met Julia in Miami over the holidays, took her to see Slave Play in New York before dining at Carbone, and even brought his own photographer along for a hot photo shoot.

Images

