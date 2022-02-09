Julia Fox is unconcerned about Kanye West’s desire to reclaim Kim Kardashian.

Julia Fox claims she is unconcerned about Kanye West’s desire for Kim Kardashian’s return.

Julia Fox has a good feeling about her relationship with Kanye “Ye” West.

Fox spoke with host Alex Cooper on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast about her highly publicized romance with the 44-year-old rapper and the many misconceptions about their relationship.

“I call him my boyfriend, and he calls me his girlfriend,” the 32-year-old Uncut Gems actress explained, before adding that they had never discussed their relationship status in public.

While she described their relationship as “organic” and “natural,” many have questioned their relationship after West bought a house on the same street as his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, and made comments about wanting her back.

“I’m sure there are still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human,” Fox said of West’s feelings toward his ex-wife.

“I’m also aware that he is currently with me.”

And that is the only thing that matters.”

West’s latest muse, according to Fox, is her.

And just because he’s taken over the fashion department for her, curating picture-perfect and frequently eye-catching style moments, doesn’t mean their relationship is just for show.

Regarding their relationship, Fox said, “Time will tell, you’ll just have to see.”

“Obviously, it appears that way,” she continued, “but people aren’t aware of the conversations taking place behind the scenes, and I’ve been around.”

The two were first seen out in Miami for a New Year’s Eve party, then moved their romance to New York City and have been hanging out ever since.

Fox later wrote a piece for Interview Magazine about their date, which included steamy photos of the two.

Fox told Cooper that being on “the Kanye workout plan,” referring to his 2004 song “The New Workout Plan,” was like being on “the Kanye workout plan.”

“It was like we were on the Kanye workout plan,” Fox said before revealing how the two agreed to up her style game.

“We got right to work.”

‘OK, we’re going to do it,’ we said.

I need to step it up a notch if I’m going to be seen with you.’

“I definitely need to be prodded and pushed out of my comfort zone a little.”

