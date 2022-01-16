Julia Fox Is Writing a Memoir and Hoping for TV Work in the Wake of Kanya West’s High-Profile Fling: ‘Give Me a F**King Job’

Julia Fox, a native New Yorker, says she’s been writing and reflecting during the pandemic.

The single mother also appears to be desperate for work.

Kanye West’s recent interest in the Uncut Gems actress has sparked speculation about whether she is leveraging his celebrity to boost her own.

Fox rose to prominence after starring in the box office smash Uncut Gems in 2019.

Fox portrayed Julia, a worker and Howard’s (Adam Sandler) girlfriend in the film.

She received several nominations and awards for her performance in the film.

Fox grew up in Manhattan, New York, with her father.

Her father, according to the now 31-year-old, shaped her childhood by allowing her to travel around the world.

She told High Snob Society, “I grew up mostly Uptown.”

“We were constantly on the move.

It seemed a little shaky.

We were once homeless.

I’ve lived in almost every neighborhood in New York City, from Harlem to Chelsea.

I moved downtown when I was 17 years old and haven’t looked back.”

Fox discusses her life’s passions and the skills she has developed.

She refers to herself as a “renaissance girl” because she enjoys self-improvement.

Fox admitted to being a sex worker before going into acting in one of her interviews.

Fox married Peter Artemiev in 2018, and the couple now has a son together.

Despite the fact that Fox’s bonding with Kanye has raised questions about the state of their marriage, there is no evidence that they are divorced.

Fox told Tommy Dorfman, who interviewed her for Interview, that she’s working on a memoir while coping with the pandemic.

“Lockdown allows me to reflect on myself, remembering who I am and what I want to achieve.”

She told Dorfman in September 2021, “I am a person who keeps moving.”

Fox’s memoir is still shrouded in mystery, but fans are hoping it will focus on her childhood and life in New York.

During her late 2021 Interview, Fox also mentioned that she really wants to do television.

“I love TV shows,” she explained to Dorfman, “so I’m hoping that by saying it out loud and writing it down on paper, someone will read it and give me a fucking job on a television show.”

Fox also used Spotify to promote Forbidden Fruit, her podcast.

Fox appears to be ready for new challenges.



