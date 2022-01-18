Julia Fox, Kanye West’s flame, celebrates her son Valentino’s first birthday with ex-husband Peter Artemiev in these photos.

Julia Fox, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, celebrates her son Valentino’s first birthday with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev: Photos

Exes Julia Fox and Peter Artemiev reunited on Monday, January 17 to celebrate their son Valentino’s 1st birthday.

Alice and Wonderland was the theme of the little one’s birthday party, which included a tilted cake and colorful balloons.

The actress, 31, captioned an Instagram Story photo with the birthday boy and Artemiev, “WE MADE THIS BABY.”

“My beautiful baby turned one today!!” the star of Uncut Gems captioned a slideshow.

“Thank you so much for demonstrating what love is to me.

Thank you for teaching me patience and hard work while humbling me.

Thank you for being the greatest blessing in my life.

My proudest achievement.

This is my masterpiece.

I don’t deserve you, but we’ve met, and I promise to love and accept you for who you are.”

After keeping her pregnancy a secret, the Italy native announced in February 2021 that she had given birth to a baby boy.

“These photos were taken by my sister @richieshazam right after my gyno told me I’d have to have my baby early due to some blood pressure issues,” Fox captioned nude maternity shoot photos at the time.

“I dashed home in a panic because I hadn’t taken any photos yet, but my girls came through for me.”

The make-up was provided by @nikitakesh, and the gloves were provided by @esychka, resulting in this final product.

I went to the hospital right after the shoot and gave birth to my precious baby boy.

Valentino, you’ll always be my forever valentine.

The year 2021 begins on the 17th of January.

It was the most memorable day of my life.

milf.” (hashtag)

Last month, the model made headlines after referring to her husband, Atemiev, as a “deadbeat” father.

In a Thursday, January 13 podcast episode of “Forbidden Fruits,” Fox apologized to the pilot.

“All I want to say is, I’m sorry,” the former dominatrix expressed her regret.

“I know you’re not a deadbeat, and I know it wasn’t because you weren’t trying to see Valentino, but rather because you weren’t trying to see me.”

The author of PTSD is now dating Kanye West, which she considers to be the start of her “transformation.”

“After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s–t was in boxes, gone,” the photographer told Interview on Saturday, January 15, describing her relationship with the 44-year-old rapper as “cathartic.”

