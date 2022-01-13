Julia Fox, Kanye West’s girlfriend, admitted to selling her UNDERWEAR to men for money before becoming a dominatrix.

Julia Fox, KANYE West’s girlfriend, admitted that she used to sell her underwear to random strangers to make money.

Prior to working as a dominatrix, the 31-year-old revealed she had a few side hustles to supplement her income, one of which was hocking her lingerie.

Julia revealed that she did a little bit of everything to make ends meet before landing a major role in Adam Sandler’s 2019 film Uncut Gems.

During an interview with Coveteur shortly after the release of her film, the actress spoke candidly about her various side hustles.

“I didn’t come from a wealthy family, so I was always looking for ways to make money,” Julia explained.

“I used to sell my underwear and other belongings when I was a teenager.”

In Union Square, there was a man who wanted to buy [them].”

Though she couldn’t recall how she came across this stranger to sell her personal belongings to, she did recall that “everyone knew him” and that “everyone went to him to sell their underwear.”

She claimed there was another guy who would buy socks from people, but she couldn’t sell to him because he “only [buys]from guys,” according to her.

Julia, on the other hand, discovered a way around the buyer’s rule.

“I’d go with my guy friends and then they’d hand over the cash,” the 31-year-old explained.

“If you need something, you’ll find it,” she says of her various hustles. “I took any job that I could get.”

She’d also flip drugs for money, according to the outlet, by finding ways to buy them for a low price and then selling them to rich kids for a higher price.

Kanye’s girlfriend later worked as a dominatrix for a few months.

She’s appeared in a few other films since Uncut Gems, including the erotic drama PVT Chat and the HBO Max film No Sudden Move, which is set to premiere in 2021.

Julia has recently spent a lot of time focusing on her new relationship with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s ex.

On Wednesday evening, the couple, who met on New Year’s Eve, enjoyed a PDA-filled night out in West Hollywood.

After dinner, the 44-year-old Donda rapper and actress left the exclusive venue hand-in-hand, putting on a tactile show for the cameras outside.

Julia leaned in for a kiss on the lips from Kanye, who grabbed her waist with his hands.

At Delilah’s, the new couple mingled with Madonna and Floyd Mayweather, as well as Kanye’s friends…

