Julia Fox, Kanye West’s girlfriend, claims she ‘STOLE a McDonald’s donation box’ with money for sick children when she was a teenager.

KANYE West’s new girlfriend is revealing details about herself and her life in an attempt to convince the world that she is the right woman for the rapper.

Julia Fox, on the other hand, ended up revealing an embarrassing chapter from her past in the process.

Julia Fox tried to justify a two-day rant on her Instagram Stories back in December in the latest episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, titled “Behind the Scenes with Julia Fox.”

The Uncut Gems star slammed her baby daddy, Peter Artemiev, at the time, accusing him of being a “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad.”

Julia explained on her podcast that her enraged rant wasn’t who she really is after it turned some fans against her.

“It’s really easy to paint someone as a really bad person when you take things out of context.”

The 31-year-old actress then admitted to stealing money meant for charity to try to prove her point.

“For example, when I was 15, my best friend and I stole a Ronald McDonald Foundation donation box from a McDonald’s on 23rd street’s f***ing counter.”

“But if that was all you knew about me, you’d think, ‘She’s a horrible person! She steals from orphans!'”

Julia explained that she was just acting out because she came from an unstable home, was hungry, and “probably wanted to get high,” so she stole.

Ye’s new flame has previously revealed other dark secrets from her past, including the admission that she used to sell her underwear to strangers for quick cash.

Julia revealed that she had a few side hustles before working as a dominatrix, one of which was hocking her lingerie.

During an interview with Coveteur shortly after the release of her big-break film, the actress discussed her various side projects.

“I didn’t grow up with money, so I was always trying to make money any way I could,” Julia explained.

“I used to sell my panties and other belongings when I was a teenager.”

In Union Square, there was a man who wanted to buy [them].”

Though she couldn’t recall how she came across this stranger to sell her personal belongings to, she did recall that “everyone knew him” and that people would come to him to sell their underwear.

She claimed that there was another guy who would buy socks from people, but she couldn’t sell to him because he “only [buys]from guys.”

Julia, on the other hand, discovered a way around the buyer’s rule.

