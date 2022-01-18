Julia Fox, Kanye West’s girlfriend, dresses up like ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian in a Matrix-inspired ensemble.

Julia Fox, Kanye West’s girlfriend, dresses up like ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian in a Matrix-inspired outfit.

During a weekend visit to Manhattan’s East Village’s classic French bistro Lucien, the actress looked strikingly similar to the 41-year-old.

The 31-year-old was out celebrating the first birthday of her son Valentino with close friends and family, including her ex-boyfriend Peter Artemiev.

Julia wore an outfit that was very similar to one that Kim has worn in recent weeks to the party.

In an all-black ensemble that included a long leather coat, matching pants, and a hoodie, the model looked better than ever.

Leather gloves, retro sunglasses, and gold hoops completed her ensemble.

Julia finished off the look with black pointed boots.

This isn’t the first time the Uncut Gems star has dressed like Kim.

Julia’s decision to go all-in with Kanye, despite only knowing him for two weeks, has sparked concern among fans.

After wearing a series of catsuits and revealing outfits during her new relationship, the mum-of-one has been accused of “copying” Kim’s style.

After a recent interview where she discussed their whirlwind romance, fans expressed concern for Kanye’s newest love interest.

An excerpt from the conversation was shared on Reddit by the Instagram account @notskinnybutfat.

“What is the wildest thing he’s dreamed up that you’ve seen come to life between you two?” Julia was asked in the interview.

“I’m transforming,” she replied.

After meeting him, all of my belongings were in boxes and gone a few days later.

“It was extremely cathartic.”

I wasn’t just packing up my old clothes; I was packing up my old life.”

“It was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box,” Julia continued.

“It’s about letting go of the past.”

Many people responded to the thread, emphasizing how “quickly” their relationship progressed.

“They met on New Year’s Day, 15 days ago,” one user wrote.

“Wonderful.”

“It’s strange this interview even happened! They’ve only been together for two weeks!” exclaimed a third.

“I don’t want to hear anyone’s reflections on their two-week relationship,” a third wrote.

Julia opened up to Interview Magazine about her dramatic “transformation” after meeting Kanye on New Year’s Eve and jumping into a relationship with him.

On their second date, the Donda rapper allegedly surprised the filmmaker with a suite full of new clothes.

“I’m completely giving up,” she told the publication.

“For someone like me, who is such a control freak and is accustomed to taking care of everything…

