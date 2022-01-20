Julia Fox, Kanye West’s girlfriend, has expressed interest in a story about the rapper’s feud with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend.

Julia Fox, Kanye West’s girlfriend, ‘likes’ a story about the rapper’s feud with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend.

Following the release of his diss track, KANYE West’s girlfriend Julia Fox reportedly “liked” a news story about the rapper’s feud with his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Pete, 28, was not “trembling under his bed” over Kanye, 44, as Page Six claimed in a recent Instagram post.

Julia, 31, is said to have liked the story after clicking on the heart.

So far, more than 2,000 people have liked the story.

The account of the actress from Uncut Gems has been added to the list of Instagram accounts that have liked the piece.

The actress from PVT Chat has not stated or clarified why she liked the post.

Pete, 28, and Kim, 41, have been dating since they kissed on Saturday Night Live’s Aladdin skit in October 2021.

“God saved me from the accident, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye rapped on his latest track, Eazy.

A source close to the King of Staten Island actor told Page Six that he “thinks it’s totally hilarious.”

“He thinks the whole tabloid drama with him, West, and Kardashian is hilarious,” the insider continued.

It is something he adores.

“He finds it amusing that the press suddenly wants to know his every move.”

“The whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer,” another source claimed.

The diss track was also directed at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“I have feelings for nannies, but real family is better,” Ye rapped.

“The kids are being watched by the cameras.”

Stop taking credit for things you don’t deserve.”

He may have been referring to the house he purchased across the street from Kim’s mansion in December 2021.

“Boujee and unruly, y’all gotta do some chores,” the lyrics stated.

This ain’t your mama’s house, rich a** kids.”

“Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door,” he added.

“What do you think the point of truly being wealthy is?”

In February 2021, the reality star filed for divorce from the rap artist.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, are the former partners’ children.

Following Kanye’s recent Instagram tirade, Kim is said to have hired a new security team for her (dollar)60M home.

As Kanye has been deemed “uncontrollable,” the E! star is reportedly “not happy” and has increased her security.

“Kanye has caused a lot of drama with the family lately [and]they’re not…,” a source close to the Kardashians told Us Weekly.

