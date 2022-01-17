Julia Fox, Kanye West’s girlfriend, has raised eyebrows after admitting she ‘packed up her s**t’ two days after meeting him.

Julia Fox’s decision to go all-in with Kanye West after only knowing him for two weeks alarmed fans.

In the midst of her new relationship, the Uncut Gems actress has been accused of “copying” Kim Kardashian’s style by wearing a series of catsuits and revealing outfits.

After a recent interview where she discussed their whirlwind romance, fans expressed concern for Kanye’s newest love interest.

An excerpt from the conversation was later re-shared on Reddit by the Instagram account @notskinnybutfat.

“What’s the wildest thing he’s dreamed up that you’ve seen come to life between you two?” the interviewer asked Julia, 31, in the interview.

“My transformation,” the mother of one responded.

After meeting him, all of my s**t was in boxes and gone a few days later.

“It was incredibly cathartic.”

“It wasn’t just packing up my old clothes; it was packing up my old life,” she admitted.

“It was like making that very deliberate decision to put everything in the box,” Julia continued.

She ended by saying, “To let go of the past.”

“He packed up all her old shit,” the fan account wrote at the bottom.

“Out with the old, in with the new, whatever he decides she wears.”

Others flocked to Reddit to express their thoughts on the shocking display, with many remarking on how “quickly” their relationship had progressed.

“They literally met 15 days ago on New Year’s Day.

“Wonderful,” said one.

“It’s strange this interview even happened! They’ve only been together for two weeks!” exclaimed a second.

“I don’t want to hear anyone’s reflections on their two-week relationship,” a third said.

“Kanye has a track record of doing this, and for her to reveal basically how much she’s fallen for it in under two weeks is at the top of the cringey and corny totem pole,” another agreed.

“How many interviews does this lady do? Wtf, it reeks of desperation,” a final comment added.

“She wants to be noticed, and she wants it to be known that she JUST MEETED KANYE 15 DAYS AGO.”

Julia spoke with Interview Magazine about her dramatic “transformation” after jumping into a relationship with Kanye West, 44, after meeting on New Year’s Eve.

On their second date, the filmmaker claimed, the Donda rapper surprised her with a suite full of new clothes.

She told the publication, “I’m truly surrendering.”

“For someone like me, who is such a control freak and is used to taking care of myself, letting go and being taken care of is a foreign concept at this point in my life.”

“I’ve taken care of everyone for so long, so it’s…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.