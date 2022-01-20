Kanye West’s girlfriend, Julia Fox, has shared a sultry photo of the two of them having fun.

The Graduation rapper and actress appeared to be a little taken with each other in a photo Julia shared on her Instagram stories.

The couple wore all black in the dimly lit photo, with Kanye’s arms around the Uncut Gems actress’s waist and a glass of wine in her hand.

Kanye, 44, appeared to be nuzzling her ear with his face in the red-tinted photo.

The mother of one met the musician on New Year’s Eve after a series of dates and public displays of affection, and their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength.

Julia, 31, spoke with Interview Magazine about her “complete transformation” since meeting Kanye West.

The Donda rapper surprised her with a suite full of new clothes on their second date, she said.

“I’m really surrendering,” she said to the publication.

“At this point in my life, letting go and being taken care of is a foreign concept for someone like me, who is such a control freak and is used to taking care of myself.”

“I’ve been the primary caregiver for everyone for such a long time that it’s a new sensation for me, but I believe I’ve earned it.”

It comes as Kim Kardashian, 41, has reportedly hired a new security team to keep Kanye out of her (dollar)60 million mansion and prevent him from ruining her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014, have four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and two-year-old Psalm.

Kim has been dealing with her ex-husband’s recent public outbursts and complaints about her since filing for divorce from him after seven years of marriage in February 2021.

When Kanye was stopped by security during an appearance on Hollywood Unlocked, he claimed he was entering the house to spend time with his daughter North.

The rapper went in on Kim’s new man, Pete, in his new song Eazy, which was released just a few days ago.

“Since they split, Kanye has never been allowed free access to the house,” a source told The Sun.

That has always been very clear and agreed upon verbally.

“It’s not like he’s going to walk in.”

He signed the house over to her after she paid him money.

“No one has the authority to walk into a room and do whatever they want.”

He’s now opting to make it a public battle, once again involving the kids.

“Kim won’t let Kanye back into the house, and she hasn’t done so since the day…

