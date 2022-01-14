After only dating for a month, Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox married her ex-husband in a hasty Vegas ceremony dressed as a COWGIRL.

JULIA FOX has opened up about her marriage to ex-husband Peter Artemiev, revealing that they married in a hastily planned Las Vegas wedding while she was dressed as a cowgirl.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and divorced two years later.

In this episode, Julia reflected on the start of her romance with Peter as well as their wedding.

She told co-host Niki Takesh that they married a month after meeting.

Even so, that isn’t the most unusual aspect of their relationship.

“I got his number and I said, ‘Hey, do you have a girlfriend?’ and he said, ‘Yes, I do,’ and he never hit me back or anything,” Julia said on the podcast.

“I admire that because most guys would cheat on their girlfriend on a whim.”

“However, he fell short.”

“But then he called me a few months later and we pretty much [began dating], and then we were married a month later,” she continued.

“We had a shotgun wedding on New Year’s Day in Las Vegas.”

“At the Little White Wedding Chapel, nobody knew I was dressed up as a cowgirl.”

Julia continued, “And he was wearing cowboy boots, and we were so f***ing cute.”

“We were completely enamored with each other.

I’d always wanted to date a Russian guy from Coney Island as a city girl from Manhattan, so I literally dreamed him up and manifested him.

“Long blond hair and Leonardo DiCaprio vibes.”

Peter, like his entire family, is breathtaking.”

Prior to the wedding, the star of Uncut Gems had been single for quite some time.

“I had been single for about four years before that, and no guy could even come close to approaching me.”

“That man f***ed it up and married me in a month,” she said.

Julia also talked about her relationship with Kanye West, which was a hot topic on New Year’s Eve.

Julia’s co-host admitted that she had been approached by skeptics about the burgeoning romance.

“Every celebrity scandal is always thought to be a set-up,” explained the actress.

“People say, ‘That’s only the second date?’ And I say, ‘Clearly you haven’t dated a billionaire before because I went on a date with a billionaire and he’d already transferred me (dollar)8k.’ I don’t think he’d even gotten my name yet, just my account number and routing number,” Niki added.

Julia stated that she is taking things one day at a time with Kanye and whatever is going on with her.

On the podcast, she said, “Right now, I’m just living in the….”

