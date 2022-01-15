Julia Fox, Kanye West’s girlfriend, poses in a black catsuit similar to Kim Kardashian, prompting speculation that the actress is copying the reality star.

Julia Fox, Kanye West’s girlfriend, poses in a black catsuit that fans believe is a copy of Kim Kardashian’s.

Julia Fox, KANYE West’s girlfriend, posted a picture on Instagram wearing a sleek black catsuit.

Fans have claimed that she is copying the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian, with her latest look.

Julia, 31, flaunted her curves on Instagram Story in a tight leather catsuit.

The actress was covered from her neck down, including her finger tips, in a minimalist outfit that played rap music over the caption-less post.

She completed the ensemble with a black purse and black boots.

Starting in early January, Kanye, 44, and Julia were spotted out on several dates, first in Miami and then in New York City, where Kanye bought her a “room full of clothes,” as she gushed in her interview with Interview Magazine.

The star of Uncut Gems recently visited Kanye West in Los Angeles to spend more time with him.

Julia’s looks continue to cast a shadow over the Donda rapper’s ex, which some fans believe is no coincidence. Kim, 41, has moved on with Pete Davidson, 28, while Julia’s looks continue to cast a shadow over the Donda rapper’s ex.

According to PEOPLE, Kanye was largely responsible for “revolutionizing” Kim’s style during their time together, including designing her SKIMS logo and dictating what she wore.

Kanye is now “dressing” Julia as a “replica” Kim, according to some fans.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Does Julia Fox not realize that Kanye is literally dressing her and making her look like a replica Kim?”

“It’s so odd.”

“Kim said Kanye designed her style, so he’s dressing Julia Fox in his design as the fashion mogul with a gap deal billionaire that he is wtf?”

“The man is a fashion icon, so of course he’d want to dress his lady up, no matter who she is,” one person wrote.

Why can’t we all be happy for the Man now that he’s moved on?”

“Perhaps, just maybe, he’ll accept people for who they are rather than what he wants them to be,” a fourth responded.

The former dominatrix, who was previously married to pilot Peter Artemiev and has an eleven-month-old son named Valentino, is a “fan” of the Kardashians.

Julia recently revealed that she is a “die-hard” Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan on her own podcast, “Forbidden Fruits.”

In a December 17, 2021 episode of their show, Julia told co-host Niki Takesh, “I’m going to miss Keeping Up.”

“I’ve been watching ‘Keeping Up’ since it first aired in 2007, when watching it was embarrassing,” Fox said.

She went on to say that she is a “true, OG” fan.

“I wanted them to be my family… It’s as if you’ve known them for a long time.”

As she wore low-rise leather pants and more looks, her fandom grew…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.