Julia Fox, Kanye West’s girlfriend, posted a rare video of the rapper dancing in the studio after the actress defended their relationship.

Julia, 31, posted an Instagram Story about her trip to the recording studio.

Kanye West, 44, appeared to be engaged in a beat battle with DJ Khaled, 46, in the short video.

During their collaboration, the microphone was pointed at the two music stars.

Ye bobbed his head from side to side while keeping his hands in his pockets.

Before adjusting the levels on the recording equipment, the Bad Boys For Life star swayed left and right.

A series of fire emojis were used as a caption by the PVT Chat actress.

DJ Khaled posted more footage of Ye dancing on Instagram.

The Grateful Dead frontman revealed that he had been working on “special tweaks” to his latest song.

“Ye made some very special tweaks,” he wrote.

I haven’t gotten any sleep.

It’s always been a different level when I’m working with Ye!”

Julia recently discussed how her relationship with the rap star has put her in the spotlight.

“It’s funny because I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care less,” the No Sudden Move actress said on her Forbidden Fruits podcast.

“People say things like, ‘Oh, you’re just in it for the fame, clout, and money.’

“Honey, I’ve been dating billionaires my whole adult life, so let’s keep it real,” she continued.

“See my movie and read my book.”

That now excites me more than having eyes on me.

“I couldn’t give a damn.”

Despite the attention she and Ye have received from the media, the Jackboys music video girl insists on focusing on creating art and “putting things into the world.”

Pete Davidson, 28, has been dating Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, since they kissed on Saturday Night Live’s Aladdin skit in October 2021.

In February 2021, the former star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians filed for divorce from the rapper.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, are the former couple’s four children.

The actress from Day by Day recently shared a steamy picture on social media.

The two appeared to be getting flirty in the photo on her Instagram Story.

In the dimly lit photograph, they were dressed entirely in black.

While holding a glass of wine in her hand, the Graduation rapper wrapped his arms around the movie star’s waist.

Kanye appeared to be leaning against the wall…

