Julia Fox, Kanye West’s girlfriend, survived Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott’s Astroworld, which killed ten people.

Julia Fox, KANYE West’s girlfriend, survived Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival, which killed ten people.

During a November episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits, the 31-year-old reflected on the tragedy.

“So, as some of you guys might know, I was there,” Julia said at the start of the episode.

“I’m just kind of wrapping my head around what was happening, I guess, right behind me and I had no idea,” she told her co-host Niki Takesh.

“I mean, I have no idea.”

“Seeing your favorite artist, in my opinion, is like the worst way to die.” Julia continued.

The actress called the incident “so, so tragic and so unfortunate” as she wrapped up the discussion.

During Travis’ performance at the Astroworld festival in November, a stampede rushed toward the stage, killing ten people and injuring hundreds more.

Following the tragedy, Kylie, 24, and her famous family faced backlash, prompting her to take a social media hiatus and keep a low profile.

Following the multiple fatality incident, the multi-millionaire has reportedly been hiding out in her mansion and has been silent on social media.

The rapper and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum are expecting their second child together.

Julia went to the concert only a few months before she started dating Kanye, who had been married to Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian, 41, for nearly seven years.

Julia wrote an article for Interview Magazine shortly after they began dating about their new relationship.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” she explained.

“It’s so much fun to be around him because he’s so energetic.

He kept my friends and I laughing, dancing, and smiling the entire night.”

The couple has been seen having romantic dinners at Carbone in both Miami and New York, as well as seeing Slave Play on Broadway.

Despite their apparent inseparability in their new romance, a source recently revealed that Kanye, 44, has been allegedly using Julia to get under Kim’s skin.

In February 2021, Kim, who is currently dating SNL star Pete Davidson, filed for divorce from the rapper.

“It’s a desperate attempt to gain attention.”

When he chooses… [Fox] to go public with, there’s no other explanation,” a source told Page Six.

“He fights for his family’s reunification in public, and then he’s linked to all these different girls.”

