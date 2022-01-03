Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new ‘date,’ flaunts her curves in a crop top and leather pants after dinner with the rapper one night.

Julia Fox, KANYE West’s new love interest, flaunted her curvy figure after a romantic evening with the rapper in a skin-tight tube top, leather pants, and black pointed-toe heels.

Over the weekend, the father of four was seen on a “date” with the actress from Uncut Gems.

Julia, 31, shared a new video on her Instagram stories on Sunday, showcasing her stunning figure.

The actress posed in a doorway, wearing a skintight black tube top that exposed her stomach, low-cut leather pants, and matching pointed-toe black heels.

For her night out, the Italian-American actress styled her brunette hair in beachy waves and wore full glam makeup.

While she modeled her look in an all-white doorway, the song Material Gworl played in the background.

Julia’s Instagram post came just one day after her weekend date with Kanye West, 44.

On Saturday night, the new couple was photographed dining at Carbone Restaurant in Miami, Florida, according to TMZ.

As they smiled over the candlelit setting, the couple appeared to be having a good time.

His date wore a seductive body-hugging teal dress, while the singersongwriter wore a black jacket.

Julia married pilot Peter Artemiev in 2018 and they have a child together, though the couple’s current relationship status is unknown.

Despite his desperate pleas to stay married to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye has been seen dating several women recently.

The Yeezy founder was spotted chatting with influencer Yasmine Lopez, 22, at James Harsden’s restaurant Thirteen in Houston, Texas, just days before his night with Julia.

To celebrate model J Mulan’s birthday, the record producer and podcast host Justin LaBoy showed up at the venue.

At the crowded bar, he was seen standing close to Yasmine, chatting and laughing with her.

The father of four, who wore a hoodie and a baseball cap to blend in, later posed with J Mulan and hugged her.

J Mulan spent much of the night with Yasmine, who was dressed in a tiny black crop top and skintight leggings.

The Instagram influencer, who has 1.1 million followers, shared a photo from the night with the caption: “Don’t ask me when I’m free.”

I’m always pricey.”

Kanye’s night out comes only a few weeks after he was linked to 22-year-old model Vinetria Chubb.

After “hooking up” for several weeks, they were spotted together at a basketball game in Minneapolis in November and went to Toronto together later that month.

Despite his blossoming single life, Kanye hasn’t given up hope of reuniting with Kim…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.