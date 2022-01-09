Julia Fox, Kanye West’s New Flame, is a talented actress.

Learn More About Julia Fox, Kanye West’s New Flame

Julia Fox and Kanye “Ye” West have been in the news a lot lately!

After being photographed together in Miami on New Year’s Eve, the two first sparked romance rumors.

The couple confirmed their new relationship this week after seeing a Broadway show together in New York and then having a PDA-filled photo shoot for their second date.

While previous sources told ET that Kanye was attempting to win back his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, this week, another source told ET that the father-of-four is attempting to move on from his ex.

So, who is Julia and why does she look so familiar? Find out more about the actress and mother in the video below:

The 31-year-old actress was born in Milan, Italy, and moved to New York when she was six years old.

Julia has worked in a variety of settings, including a shoe store, an ice cream and pastry shop, and modeling and fashion design.

A dominatrix is one of her most intriguing roles.

“This was back when Craigslist still had an ‘adult gigs’ section,” she said in a 2020 Rolling Stone interview.

“I was scrolling through ads for prostitutes when I came across one that said no nudity, no sex.”

“That appealed to me,” she said, explaining how it influenced her behavior.

“You’re given a few words about the client’s interests, and you have to work from there, improvising the rest.”

Imagine having to do that multiple times a day in various outfits, such as a nun, teacher, nurse, or mother, depending on the needs of the clients.

I came in as an angsty adolescent and left as a confident woman.”

She also did some modeling for Playboy and self-published two photography books.

Julia got her big break in Adam Sandler’s 2019 film Uncut Gems, playing his character’s mistress Julia.

Julia told ET before the film’s release that the actor requested that her character’s name be changed.

She explained, “Originally, my character’s name was supposed to be Sadie.”

“However, that is his daughter’s name, so he had it changed to make it easier on the girls.”

Puppet, PVT CHAT, and No Sudden Move are among her other acting credits.

Julia’s name is Julia.

