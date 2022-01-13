Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new girlfriend, flaunts massive back tattoos while kissing and cuddling the rapper in VERY low leather pants.

On Wednesday evening, KANYE West and his new flame Julia Fox enjoyed a PDA-filled night out in West Hollywood.

At Delilah’s on Wednesday, the Uncut Gems actress, 31, flaunted her massive “cello” tattoos on her back while wearing ultra low-rise leather pants.

Julia completed the look with knee-length boots and a matching black crop top and gloves.

Meanwhile, Kanye wore an oversized hoodie and disheveled jeans to keep things casual.

After dinner, the 44-year-old Donda rapper and actress walked out of the exclusive venue hand-in-hand, putting on a tactile show for the cameras outside.

Julia leaned in for a kiss on the lips from Kanye, who grabbed her waist with his hands.

The new couple, who met on New Year’s Eve, had a star-studded night at Delilah’s, where they mingled with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and Kanye’s pals Antonio Brown and The Game.

While they were all hanging out inside, Evan Ross shared a video of Julia sitting on Kanye’s lap.

In another photo, the mother-of-one embraced the musician as the group posed for the camera.

After they hit it off on New Year’s Eve, Kanye started dating Julia.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” she explained in an interview with Interview Magazine last week.

“It’s so much fun to be around him because he’s so energetic.

He kept my friends and I laughing, dancing, and smiling the entire night.”

In a steamy photo shoot that accompanied the interview, Kanye and Julia kissed and cuddled up to each other.

The couple has been seen having romantic dinners at Carbone Miami and Carbone New York, as well as attending a Broadway performance of “Slave Play.”

Julia, like the outspoken rapper, has an “uncontrollable energy,” according to The Sun, and the two are “perfect for each other.”

“She has an energy that cannot be controlled,” a source told The Sun exclusively. “In that way, she and Kanye are perfect.”

Her femininity is her art and her power, and she’s a true IT girl.

“When you grow up in Downtown New York City, you’re surrounded by creative people,” she says.

The actress also hangs out with filmmakers The Safdie Brothers and RHONY’s Leah McSweeney, according to the source.

“She’s a visual artist as well as an actress, and she recently released an amazing photography book; Kanye is clearly a genius, so it’s no surprise he’s into her.”

Julia and her ex-husband, pilot Peter Artemiev, are coparenting their eleven-month-old son Valentino.

