Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new girlfriend, has a wild past, including an art show with ‘her own blood,’ according to Kardashian fans.

KARDASHIAN fans learned that Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox has a colorful past, which includes putting on a 2017 art show with her own BLOOD.

In a recently resurfaced interview, she claimed that she extracted the blood with a syringe at the RIP Julia Fox exhibition in New York.

Julia is dating Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband.

While out and about in New York City, the stars made their relationship official by posing together in an extravagant Interview Magazine photoshoot.

However, internet sleuths discovered that Julia has lived many lives, and that in addition to her BDSM past as a “dominatrix,” the Uncut Gems star also put on an RIP Julia Fox art gallery show in NYC.

Her own blood was used to create the original artworks.

They included blood-smeared polaroids and morbid self-portraits of nooses and the afterlife on silk paper.

The 31-year-old actress spoke with HUFFINGTON POST about the art show when it first debuted in 2017, and it was rediscovered by curious internet users in January.

Julia told the HUFFPOST at the time, “Yes, it’s in my blood.”

“I wanted the show to be as genuine and personal as possible,” says the producer.

“I used a syringe to extract the blood and then used the syringe to paint on the silk.”

“It wasn’t nearly as bad as it appeared.”

“I guess I’ve always been fascinated with death,” Julia said when asked why she chose to use her own blood.

I’ve had a few close calls with death.

“In one instance, I saw the infamous tunnel of light and felt my spirit lift off from my human body and fly into space.”

“I was looking into death in all of its forms, one of which was sacrificial.”

Death as a sacrifice to the Almighty.

Energy can only be transferred; it can never be destroyed.

“That’s the one thing we have in common,” she continued about death.

We’re all going to die at some point.”

As her and Kanye’s romance became public, fans were taken aback by Julia’s daring 2017 art show in January.

One Twitter user wrote, “SHE USED WHAT?!?”

One Twitter user wrote, “OK so her and Kanye are made for each other.”

“[J]ulia fox talking about using her own blood in her art has to be the scariest, most fascinating, and hottest thing i’ve ever heard,” a third, more supportive user added.

A third added, “Lmfao, perfect for Ye.”

Another wrote, “I want to stay as far away from her as possible.”

A fifth wrote, “I think Julia Fox is a queen for painting with her blood.”

Julia has previously admitted, as she mentioned in her interview at the art gallery, that…

