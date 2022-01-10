Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new girlfriend, has “uncontrollable energy,” which makes her the ideal match for the intense rapper.

Julia Fox, KANYE West’s new girlfriend, has the same “uncontrollable energy” as the outspoken rapper, according to a source, and they’re “perfect for each other.”

After hitting up spots in Miami and New York over the New Year, the Uncut Gems star, 31, has recently embarked on a whirlwind romance with Ye, 44.

“She has an energy that cannot be controlled,” an insider told The Sun exclusively. “She and Kanye are perfect in that way.”

Her femininity is her art and her power, and she’s a true IT girl.

“When you grow up in Downtown New York City, you are surrounded by creative people,” she says.

The actress also hangs out with filmmakers The Safdie Brothers and RHONY’s Leah McSweeney, according to the source.

“She’s a visual artist as well as an actress, and she recently released an incredible photography book. Kanye is obviously a genius, so it’s no surprise he’s into her.”

Julia is coparenting her eleven-month-old son Valentino with her ex, pilot Peter Artemiev, after a tumultuous split, and she branded him a “dead beat dad” online late last year, which he denied in a statement to Page Six.

Julia is currently caring for her son in New York, but plans to travel to Los Angeles in the coming days to spend more time with Ye following their very public dates, according to The Sun.

Kanye, who met Julia in Miami over the holidays, took her to see Slave Play in New York before dining at Carbone, and even brought his own photographer along for a hot shoot.

Backstage at the August Wilson Theatre, pictures obtained by The Sun show the new hot couple.

In one photo, Kanye is talking to the group while Julia looks over at him, and they posed together on stage after the performance in another.

Julia, who was once addicted to heroin and worked as a dominatrix, told Interview Magazine about their photoshoot: “…

The entire restaurant was enthralled by it and cheered us on as it unfolded.

Ye had a surprise for me after dinner.

I mean, I’m still stunned.

“Ye had enough clothes to fill an entire hotel suite.

Every girl’s dream had come true.

It was a Cinderella-like experience.

“I have no idea how he did it or how he got everything there on time.

I was, however, taken aback.

Who does things like this on a second date, or any date, for that matter? Everything with us has been so natural.”

The photoshoot with Kanye West, which is a…

