Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new girlfriend, is ‘flying out to LA to see him’ after a whirlwind romance that included dates in NYC and Miami.

After their lavish dates in Miami and New York, KANYE West’s new lady love Julia Fox is preparing to fly to Los Angeles to spend time with her man, according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

The Uncut Gems star, 31, recently revealed details of her second date with Ye, 44, which included a trip to see Slave Play and dinner at Carbone in New York.

The adoring couple even posed for an extravagant photoshoot with Interview Magazine, in which she revealed that he wooed her with a room full of clothes and that their connection was “instant.”

“Julia is based in NYC, but she’s planning to head to LA to see Kanye soon,” a source close to Fox told The Sun, adding that she’s the “perfect IT girl” and something of a muse for creative Ye.

“She’s creative, but grounded,” the source continued.

“It appears that Kim is a control freak, and it will be interesting to see how she handles this.”

The former dominatrix was previously married to Peter Artemiev, a pilot, with whom she shares an eleven-month-old son Valentino.

Julia has “been through a lot in her life, embraced her dark side,” and experienced loss, according to the source, so she’ll be able to relate to Kanye’s struggles if things between the two heat up.

Kanye West, 44, was last seen in Houston, Texas, at James Harden’s restaurant Thirteen, sans Julia, who is still on the east coast.

Julia and Kanye’s representatives have been contacted for comment by the Sun.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” the star said in an interview with Interview Mag.

“His energy is so fun to be around,” she continued to break her silence on the high-profile relationship.

“All night, he had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling.

We decided to maintain our momentum by returning to New York City to see Slave Play.

“I was impressed because Ye’s flight landed at six o’clock and the game started at seven o’clock, and he was there ON TIME.”

“After the play, we went to Carbone, one of my favorite restaurants.

Julia and Kanye were spotted backstage at the August Wilson Theatre to see Slave Play together, according to photos obtained by The Sun.

In one photo, Kanye is talking to the group while Julia looks over at him, and in another, they are posing on stage together after the show.

