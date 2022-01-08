Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new girlfriend, stuffs a BABY BOTTLE into her coat pocket while promoting the rapper’s ‘overpriced’ GAP puffer jacket.

Julia Fox, KANYE West’s new girlfriend, stuffed a baby bottle in a coat pocket while promoting the rapper’s latest GAP collection, which was previously slammed as “overpriced” by fans.

Julia, 31, demonstrated the depth and breadth of the pocket inside a blue puffer from the controversial new line in an Instagram Story.

A full baby bottle could fit in the pocket.

Above the pocket, a glimpse of the Uncut Gems actress’ fingertips can be seen.

Her nails were painted white and filed sharply.

In her post, she used the hashtag (hashtag)YZYGAP.

With an angelic face emoji, Julie wrote, “Puffer added with mommies in mind.”

Her story was released just as fans were criticizing Ye’s new GAP coat as “overpriced.”

The Donda rapper’s fashion followers weren’t impressed with the bright blue puffer.

“Nah this has to go back I’m sorry [loudly crying face emoji]@kanyewest @Gap,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I’d never looked this crazy in a dress before, and my girl laughed herself to death.”

“S***s wild lmao. feels like a trash bag too. had to send it back,” another critic added.

“Handamp;M made a better version for probably a lot less money,” said a third critic.

I recently purchased it.

“That coat appears to be very silly.”

A smidgeon too much poof.

It’d be cute if it was a little less.”

GAP and the Yeezy fashion line collaborated on the jacket.

The items are expected to come in a variety of colors, including black, red, and blue.

Julia and the Donda rapper were spotted on a dinner date at the Carbone Restaurant in Miami, Florida on January 2nd, according to TMZ.

As they smiled over their candlelit dinner, the two appeared to be having a good time.

On the fourth of January, the couple went out on another date in New York, seeing a Broadway show and eating at Carbone.

Since kissing his co-star in an Aladdin skit for the NBC variety show in October 2021, comedian Pete Davidson, 28, has been linked to Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, 41.

Since filing for divorce from the Flashing Lights singer in February 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears to have moved on.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are the former couple’s four children.

The Flashing Lights singer shared a strange video of the No Sudden Move star simply walking on his Instagram Stories earlier today.

She strutted her way across the stage…

