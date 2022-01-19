Julia Fox Shares a Private Photo of Her and Kanye West on Instagram.

Julia Fox shares a personal photo of herself and Kanye West on Instagram.

Kanye West and Julia Fox have been smothering each other in PDA since they met over New Year’s Eve weekend in Miami, Florida.

On her Instagram Story, the Uncut Gems actress, 31, posted a photo of West embracing and kissing her while holding a glass of red wine.

The couple has been photographed out and about in both Los Angeles and New York City, and this is just the latest in a long line of PDA-filled moments.

“For the time being, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations,” Fox said about her relationship with the 44-year-old rapper on her Spotify podcast, Forbidden Fruits.

“There are always those who believe every celebrity scandal is a set-up,” Fox said.

“I don’t,” she declared categorically.

“Guys, all I’m doing is living my life.”

