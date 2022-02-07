Julia Fox Posts Embarrassing Photos of Her and Kanye West at Her Birthday Bash

Julia Fox Posts Photos of Her and Kanye West at Her Birthday Party

Julia Fox had a special birthday.

The actress turned 32 last week and shared photos from her celebration on Instagram over the weekend, which included her beau, Kanye “Ye” West.

Fox hugged West in one photo and excitedly pointed to him in another, while other photos from the memorable night, taken by Daniel Arnold, showed her posing with her friends and blowing out her birthday candles.

Fox captioned her Instagram post, “Thank you so much to everyone who came out to celebrate me!”

“I usually don’t celebrate my birthday, but this year was so f**king difficult that it felt like I had something to rejoice over!!”

“I used to be so afraid of getting older,” Fox continued, “but I’ve discovered that life just keeps getting better and better!”

Fox’s birthday celebrations took place at Lucien, a French restaurant in New York City.

Fox and West, who were first linked last month, were seen wearing PDA in previous posts from the bash.

West bought Fox and three of her friends baby Hermès Birkin bags for her special day, according to an ET source.

“Julia sucked up all the attention.

“She loved having all her favorite people in one room with Ye by her side,” the source said, before adding that the 44-year-old rapper was “totally in his element.”

