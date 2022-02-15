Julia Fox Reveals What Went Wrong in Kanye “Ye” West’s Relationship

Julia Fox Explains Why Kanye “Ye” West’s Romance Failed

Julia Fox gave some insight into her “difficult” relationship with Kanye “Ye” West on the same day she confirmed their breakup.

Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox ended their whirlwind relationship ahead of Valentine’s Day after dating for just over a month.

While the former couple had been practically inseparable since meeting in Miami on New Year’s Eve, the Uncut Gems actress admitted in a Feb 14 interview with The Cut that the relationship wasn’t always easy.

“When I’m with Ye,” Fox began to explain to the outlet, but then stopped.

“But it’s also difficult when I’m with my son.”

She went on.

“It feels like you’re just going with the flow, but the flow is a little chaotic, if that makes sense.”

It’s a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere last-minute and activating when necessary.”

Julia also appeared to mock the celebrity that came with the relationship, saying that everything felt “much more serious” and “much more amplified.”

“I’ve never wanted to be super-famous,” she said, adding, “I’ve never been operating at the level that Ye is.”

For some celebrities, it’s a death sentence.

They withdraw and hide, becoming reclusive and paranoid.

“I’m not going to pretend to be someone I’m not.”

Julia’s rep told E! News in February that they had broken up.

The Cut published a story about an hour after E! News reported that the Forbidden Fruits podcast host and the 44-year-old rapper “remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” although it is unclear when she spoke with the magazine.

In the wake of his breakup with Julia, Ye appears to be focusing his attention back on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he is divorcing and has four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

This month, the Yeezy designer made several public pleas to “bring his family back together” via social media.

Julia’s attention appears to be shifting as well.

The actress, who has a 13-month-old son named Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, told The Cut that she’s working on a book, a movie, and a TV show, as well as plans to expand her family.

“At the end of the day, I’d like to have…

