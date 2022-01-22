Julia Fox slams claims that her relationship with Kanye West is fueled by money and fame.

Julia Fox slams claims that her relationship with Kanye West is fueled by money and celebrity.

JULIA FOX has rebutted claims that she is only dating Kanye West for the money and attention.

The 31-year-old met the 44-year-old rapper on New Year’s Eve, and their relationship has only gotten better since then, with a string of dates and public displays of affection.

Julia insisted she “really couldn’t care” about the media attention surrounding the couple’s whirlwind romance.

“It’s funny because I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care less,” she said on her Forbidden Fruits podcast.

“People say, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, the clout, the money,’ and I say, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, the clout, the money.’

“Honey, I’ve been dating billionaires my whole adult life,” the Uncut Gems actress continued.

“See my film and read my book.”

That excites me more than having eyes on me right now.

“I couldn’t give a damn.”

Despite the attention paid to her and Ye, the model insisted on focusing on her work and “putting things into the world.”

Julia spoke with Interview Magazine earlier this month about her dramatic “transformation” since meeting Kanye.

On their second date together, the Donda rapper surprised her with a suite full of new clothes, she said.

She told the publication, “I’m really surrendering.”

“For someone like me, who is such a control freak and is used to taking care of myself, letting go and being taken care of is a foreign concept at this point in my life.”

“I’ve been the primary caregiver for everyone for so long that it’s a new sensation for me, but I believe I deserve it.”

It comes after reports that Kanye’s ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, has hired a new security team to keep him out of her (dollar)60 million mansion and prevent him from ruining her relationship with Pete Davidson.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm are the children of Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014.

Kim, who filed for divorce from her husband after seven years of marriage in February 2021, has been dealing with her ex’s recent public outbursts and complaints about her.

Kanye claimed he was entering the house to spend time with daughter North when security stopped him during an appearance on Hollywood Unlocked.

In his new song Eazy, the rapper went off on Kim’s new man, Pete, just days before.

“Kanye has never been allowed free access to the house since they split up,” a source told The Sun.

That has always been unmistakable and agreed upon…

