Julia Fox, star of ‘Uncut Gems,’ discusses her date night with Kanye West and is spotted with him again at a hotel.

Julia Fox, star of ‘Uncut Gems,’ discusses her date night with Kanye West and is seen with him again at a hotel.

Despite his divorce from Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West is moving on.

The Donda rapper was seen on a date with Julia Fox, an actress.

The following is what Fox had to say about her night with West.

Kanye West’s New Year’s resolution may have been to go on more dates, as the rapper found a new romantic partner in 2022.

West was spotted dining with Julia Fox on January 1st.

The 31-year-old actor is best known for his role in Adam Sandler’s comedy-crime drama Uncut Gems, which was released in 2019.

West allegedly took Fox to the Italian restaurant Carbone in Miami, according to TMZ.

The two stars appear to share a lot of similarities.

They both work in the entertainment industry, and their former partners are still legally married to them.

Since 2018, Fox has been married to pilot Peter Artemiev, with whom she shares a son.

According to Page Six, just before Christmas 2021, the actress slammed her husband on Instagram Stories, accusing him of being a “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad.”

West and Kim Kardashian West, with whom he shares four children, are going through a very public divorce.

Kanye West was photographed on a date with Julia Fox. pic.twitter.com6uXhgq0zm2

A paparazzo approached Fox as she was leaving a beach in Miami with friends on Sunday, January, according to a video obtained by Page Six.

She was dressed in a backless black bodysuit with white letters emblazoned across the front reading “Miami Balenciaga.”

Fox wore the tight top with black leather pants, which is an unusual beach outfit.

When asked if she would be going on a second date with West, Fox mumbled, “Oh, my God,” as the paparazzo approached her.

Fox laughed and said, “I don’t know,” as she and her companions walked away.

Julia Fox relaxes on Kanye West’s hotel balcony in Miami after their dinner date… it’s been revealed they’re dating https:t.col0SgNOw7nc

The same day she told paparazzi she wasn’t sure she’d see West again, Fox was spotted hanging out on West’s hotel balcony.

The actor wore the same black bodysuit she wore to the beach that day, but instead of the leather pants she wore, she wore white bottoms.

