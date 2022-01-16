Julia Fox Talks “Surrendering” and Kanye “Ye” West’s New Photos

Julia Fox described her relationship with Kanye “Ye” West as a “redemption story” and shared a behind-the-scenes look at their recent steamy photo shoot.

The chemistry between Julia Fox and Kanye “Ye” West is only getting stronger.

On Saturday, January 7, he spoke with Interview magazine.

The Uncut Gems actress, 31, described her new relationship as a “redemption story” and gave a behind-the-scenes look at her recent dinner outing with the rapper and a few of their famous friends, which included a photo shoot.

“I had a date with Madonna, but I obviously invited Ye because they know each other, work together, and respect each other as artists,” she said.

“Then came Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown, and a slew of others.”

We had to do a photo shoot, of course.”

The photos, which were included in the article, show Julia and Ye displaying their intense chemistry both inside and outside the restaurant.

Julia is laid out across the dining table in one image, with Ye hovering over her with a knife and fork in hand.

You can see the pictures here.

Julia and Ye have previously collaborated on a photo shoot that was featured in Interview.

On January 1st,

6, the actress spoke with the publication about their recent New York City date, which included a photo shoot in which they kissed in a hallway.

Julia revealed in her most recent interview that the Donda rapper, who is divorcing ex-wife Kim Kardashian, continues to surprise her.

“I’m so used to getting f–ked over in relationships that I keep expecting him to let me down,” she explained. “He makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?'”

“However, he always does.

That was demonstrated last night.”

That includes her “transformation,” in which Ye bought her an entirely new wardrobe shortly after they met on New Year’s Eve in Miami.

“A few days after meeting him, all of my s–t was in boxes and gone.

“It was such a cathartic experience,” she reflected.

“It wasn’t like I was just putting stuff away…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Julia Fox Dishes on Steamy New Photos With Kanye “Ye” West and About “Surrendering”