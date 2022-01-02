Julia Fox’s name and age are unknown.

JULIA FOX became well-known after starring in the box office hit Uncut Gems.

Since then, she’s remained a household name.

Julia Fox was born in Milan, Italy, on February 2, 1990, to an American father and an Italian mother.

She was born in Italy and moved to New York City when she was six years old.

The 31-year-old actress and filmmaker rose to prominence after appearing on Uncut Gems, for which she was nominated for the Breakthrough Actor Award at the Gotham Awards in 2019.

Julia’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)6.5 million as of January 2022.

Peter Artemiev has been the Italian-American actress’s husband since 2018.

He works as a pilot for a living.

Valentino is their only child, born in January 2021.

According to a Page Six article, she is allegedly in a tumultuous relationship with her husband because she made some scathing remarks about him on Instagram during the Christmas week of 2021.

“This man left me with a 5-month-old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” she wrote on Instagram.

I’m no longer capable of doing it.

I just don’t want my son to be messed up because he thinks his father was absent or loved drinking and partying more than he did.”

“I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling,” Artemiev said in response to Julia Fox’s comments.

I will not comment further out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child.”

On January 1, 2022, she was spotted on a date with Kanye West at the Carbone restaurant in Miami, according to an exclusive report by TMZ.

Despite the fact that Julia and Kanye appeared to be having a good time, it is unclear whether they are dating.

Yasmine Lopez was also seen with West.

