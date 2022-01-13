Julia Fox’s Reaction to the Kardashians, According to Kanye “Ye” West’s New Love

Julia Fox, Kanye “Ye” West’s new love, discussed the Kardashians and rumors that her relationship with the rapper is a set-up in a new podcast interview.

Even Kanye “Ye” West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox follows the Kardashians like the rest of us.

“OK, who wasn’t a fan of the Kardashians?” the actress, who previously described herself as a “diehard, OG” fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and expressed her desire to be a part of their family, said on the Jan.

“OK, like, I’m not a diehard, like, stand in line in the cold or, like, go to a store opening,” she says in the 13th episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits.

I don’t even have a single lip kit.

It’s not really that serious, guys.”

She understands, however, why you might be obsessed with her.

Julia told co-host Niki Takesh, “It’s funny to see where people go with their conspiracies,” referring to how fans freaked out over her 2019 Paper magazine photo shoot with Pete Davidson. “Because it’s meta.”

Because now, like, the two most famous people on the planet are connected… You know what I mean?”

And, despite the fact that their relationship is still young—they met on New Year’s Eve and had an “instant connection,” Julia claims—they could be Hollywood’s next twin flames.

On her podcast, the 31-year-old raved, “It’s just people who make each other feel better.”

“It’s really a Gemini-Aquarius thing.”

It’s very motivating.

We both work very quickly with our minds.

It’s nice that we can keep up with each other.

For example, I speak quickly and can have ten different trains of thought.

What excites me about him is that he has the ability to make any idea a reality.

It’s as if anything is possible.

Any fantasy can come true.

And I adore it.

And he’s a doer to boot.

‘Do it now,’ he says. ‘Don’t wait,’ he says.

And, despite the fact that they don’t have any labels or expectations, their romance does have a fairy-tale feel to it.

"What I love about him is that he can make any idea a reality," Julia exclaimed.

“Anything is possible,” says the narrator.

Any dream can come true.

That is something I adore.

And he’s a doer.

He’s like, ‘Do it right now,’ you know? ‘Don’t put it off.'”

It’s a bit of a…

