Julia Garner reveals what it’s really like to be convicted con artist Anna Delvey—and you might be surprised.

Julia Garner Opens Up About Convicted Scammer Anna Delvey, And You Might Be Surprised

Julia Garner spoke about meeting fake heiress Anna Delvey in prison ahead of the premiere of Inventing Anna, describing the convicted scammer as “extremely charming.”

Julia Garner reflected on her time with convicted con artist Anna Delvey, the character she portrays in Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna, in the February issue of Town and Country.

Despite the fact that Anna has received a lot of praise, Julia was pleasantly surprised by how “charming” she is.

Julia described her as “really sweet” and “gentle.”

When she wants something, however, her voice becomes less soft-spoken.”

The fake German heiress, according to the Ozark star, has not been humbled by her conviction in the least.

“I wanted to see if she had any remorse or time to reflect,” Julia told the magazine, adding that Anna replied, “I don’t really have that much time to think.” Why not, Julia recalled, because she’s engaged in “stupid culinary art.”

“In a sick way, I kind of like that about her,” Julia said.

“She’s dressed up and says, ‘Obviously, I’m not going to make myself food when I get out of jail.'”

“I’m curious what Anna’s going to think about me portraying her… they for sure have Netflix in jail,” Julia believes Anna will watch the show when it premieres.

Julia and Anna appear to have lost touch since meeting at the Albion Correctional Facility, where the prisoner served her sentence until February 2021, when she was released on probation.

The actress also discussed her Ozark role as Ruth Langmore in the Jason Bateman-directed series, recalling how difficult it was to switch between the two characters’ accents.

“During that time, I made sure the [Ozark] script supervisor kept an eye on my accent,” she explained.

“It was probably the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do, playing those two parts at the same time.”

Those aren’t simple ladies.”

Despite the fact that they’re difficult characters to portray and come from very different backgrounds, Julia says they share one trait: “They don’t think and then act.”

