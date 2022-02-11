Julia Garner Says ‘Everything Is Fake’ About Her Role as Fraudster Anna Sorokin in the Netflix Series ‘Inventing Anna’

Anna Sorokin Delvey deceived New York’s elite into donating money to the Anna Delvey foundation, which never existed.

In the Netflix series Inventing Anna, Julia Garner portrays a fictionalized version of the con artist.

Garner’s transformation into the Russian-born faux-German heiress required a team of people because, as Garner put it, “everything is fake.”

Garner admitted in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she was worried about accurately portraying Sorokin, whose face has been on newsstands across the country.

She told the outlet, “I don’t look anything like her.”

Garner, on the other hand, has previously transformed for roles such as Ruth Langmore in the gripping Netflix series Ozark.

“Given that the real Anna Delvey has so many different sides to her,” showrunner Shonda Rhimes said, “Julia felt like the absolute right choice.”

Garner described her look for Inventing Anna as “everything is fake.”

“I have the wig, butt padding, like, four cutlets — two on each boob,” Garner explained, adding that fake teeth were added at his suggestion to better capture Sorokin’s “baby doll face.”

Sorokin has a distinct accent, which Garner described to Jimmy Fallon as a “German girl pretending to be Russian.”

“The accent was a job in and of itself,” Garner told Entertainment Weekly. “It gives so much away about the character.”

“You have no idea who she is or where she came from.”

“She’s a enigma,” says the narrator.

At the same time, Garner was filming Inventing Anna and season 4 of Ozark.

“Playing those two parts at the same time was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life,” she told Town and Country, adding, “Those are not easy women.”

Garner doesn’t agree with a lot of what Sorokin did, but she wanted to play the part as accurately as possible so that audiences could “see what made [Sorokin] be in that situation,” as Rhimes put it. “I am not advocating for the laws that she broke, but ultimately she was hustling for what she believed to be her American dream,” he added.

Garner spent time visiting Sorokin in prison to pay tribute to her.

Sorokin was found guilty of eight counts in May 2019, including grand larceny and attempted murder.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.