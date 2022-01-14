Julia Garner Scams NYC as Fake German Heiress Anna Delvey in ‘Inventing Anna’ Trailer

Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming true-crime drama Inventing Anna stars Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin, who, while posing as a German heiress named Anna Delvey, conned friends and the New York elite out of thousands of dollars in the hopes of opening a posh, SoHo House-style lavish art club in New York City.

Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming film, which features the Emmy-winning actress as the thief at the height of her scheme and then behind bars after her scheme falls apart.

Inventing Anna is based on Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” which served as the inspiration for Jennifer Lopez’s acclaimed film Hustlers. It follows a journalist named Vivian (Anna Chlumsky) as she investigates the Instagram-famous con woman to see if she is truly playing people or simply living out the new American dream.

As Anna awaits trial and Vivian tries to uncover the truth about Anna Sorokin, the two develop a dark and funny love-hate relationship.

In addition to Garner and Chlumsky, the star-studded series also stars Katie Lowes as Rachel, a Delvey follower who was inspired by former Vanity Fair employee Rachel Williams, who was stuck with a (dollar)60,000 bill for a lavish trip to Marrakesh, Morocco; Laverne Cox as Kacy Duke, a celebrity fitness trainer hired by Sorokin; The Bold Type actress Alexis Floyd as a hotel employee named Neff; and Success

Working with Rhimes has been a dream come true for Cox, who previously told ET, “Being in Shondaland has been a dream come true.”

“I’m a huge fan of [Shonda’s] work, everything she stands for,” she says, adding that filming in New York City has “been glorious so far.”

“Everything revolves around Shonda Rhimes.”

Anders Holm plays Vivian’s husband, Jack; Anna Deavere Smith plays Maud, an aging Manhattan magazine employee; Shondaland regular Jeff Perry plays Lou, another elder magazine employee; Terry Kinney plays Barry, a war correspondent; and Jennifer Esposito plays Talia Mallay, a wealthy lifestyle brand owner.

On Netflix, Inventing Anna will premiere on February 11, 2022.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS

‘Inventing Anna’ Trailer: Julia Garner Scams NYC as Fake German Heiress Anna Delvey