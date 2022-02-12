Julia Garner Teases ‘Ozark’s ‘Intense’ Final Episodes (Exclusive) Julia Garner Teases ‘Ozark’s ‘Intense’ Final Episodes (Exclusive)

Julia Garner Teases the ‘Ozark’s ‘Intense’ Final Episodes (Exclusive) Julia Garner Teases the ‘Ozark’s ‘Intense’ Final Episodes (Exclusive)

Julia Garner is having an incredible year, and it’s only February!

First, she returned to Ozark in her Emmy-winning role as Ruth Langmore, capping off the first episodes of the crime drama’s fourth and final season with a meme-worthy scream and a promise to exact revenge on the drug lord who murdered her cousin, Wyatt, in a meme-worthy scream.

“It’s always funny because by the time it comes out, I forget how intense it was,” Garner recently told ET of the revelations that set up Ozark’s final episodes, which will air later this year.

“You’ll just have to wait,” she teased, “because it gets more intense, very intense. The ending of season [4A], the first half, was just the beginning of the intensity.”

While fans wait for more Ozark, Garner will next be seen playing convicted fraudster Anna Delvey in Shonda Rhimes’ true-crime limited series Inventing Anna.

To play the German expat who pretended to be an heiress while conniving hundreds of thousands of dollars from New York’s high society and financial institutions, the actress had to master a complicated accent, which was a far cry from Ruth’s Southern drawl.

Garner explained that she began by learning “a German accent, then Russian, and finally putting it all together,” adding that she had to layer in a British accent subtly.

“Musically, it shouldn’t sound European,” Anna says, because she spent so much time in New York City and interacted with Americans.

It sounded American musically.”

“It’s almost like wearing a wig, which is one of the reasons I enjoy doing accents.”

She explained, “There’s a sense of separation between the character and the actor.”

After four seasons on Ozark, the actress said it was “amazing” to step into a new character.

“After Ruth, it was a breath of fresh air.”

“As much as I love Ozark and Ruth, the clothes on Delvey are next level,” said Garner, who got to wear top designers as Delvey, including “that Alaia dress she wears, that baby doll black dress she wears with the Celine glasses,” which “felt the most Anna Delvey.”

Netflix is currently streaming Ozark season 4A and Inventing Anna.

