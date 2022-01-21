Julia Garner’s New Role in ‘Inventing Anna’ Is Like Ruth Langmore from ‘Ozark’ in Personality

Julia Garner’s New Role in ‘Inventing Anna’ Shares Personality With Ruth Langmore in ‘Ozark’

On February, Netflix’s true-crime series will continue.

In Inventing Anna, Julia Garner portrays Anna Delvey on November 11, 2022.

Find out what the Netflix series is about, as well as the similarities between Anna Delvey and Garner’s other role in Ozark, Ruth Langmore.

Many people will recognize Garner from the Netflix crime drama Ozark, starring Jason Bateman.

The year will be 2022.

Ruth Langmore, Marty Byrde’s accomplice in crime, is played by her.

Garner captures Ruth’s southern Missouri accent perfectly in the series.

Many fans are now eager to see her imitate the Russian-born German convicted fraudster Delvey’s accent.

Garner told Town and Country, “Playing those two parts at the same time was probably the hardest thing I’ve had to do in my life.”

“Those aren’t easy women,” says the narrator.

Ruth and Anna, on the other hand, have something in common.

“They don’t think first, then act,” Garner says, but “Ruth would see right through Anna right away.”

Garner, ironically, is a “think before you act” type of person.

She prepared for her roles as Ruth Langmore and Anna Delvey by studying them.

Garner’s approach to playing Delvey came from an intellectual place, according to showrunner Shonda Rhimes, which allowed for the “precision and dexterity required to delve into the mind and spirit of a character.”

Garner studied Delvey’s mannerisms and accent while preparing for the role.

Garner also listened to some of Delvey’s favorite rap songs, such as Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

“All of Anna’s mottos are in the lyrics: ‘You only have one shot, one opportunity,'” Garner explained.

Her nerves frayed later in the role because she became so immersed in Delvey’s psyche.

“My anxiety was at an all-time high,” she admitted to the outlet.

Garner even started sleep-talking in her Delvey accent, “I realized it was because Anna had such bad anxiety.”

Rhimes, on the other hand, knew Garner would bring it with her performance.

“Anna Delvey is a character who undergoes many transformations in order to achieve her goals,” Rhimes added.

“We knew Julia’s range would allow her to deliver on this,” says the producer.

“Inspired by the true story of a total fake,” Inventing Anna follows Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, through her life and crimes.

Devley began her career as a con artist in 2013, when she moved to New York City under the guise of…

