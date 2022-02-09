Julia Haart and her husband Silvio Scaglia Haart have divorced after two years of marriage.

A new Haart family feud has erupted.

Julia Haart and her husband of two years, Silvio Scaglia Haart, are divorcing.

Julia filed for divorce from Silvio on February 9th, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

In 2019, the 50-year-old Netflix star married the 63-year-old entrepreneur, and he later became the CEO of Elite World Group, his model and talent agency.

He also assumed her surname.

“I yelled at him for the first year of our relationship.”

Julia told The New York Times in July that she was “horrible to him” when she met the La Perla CEO while working there.

“However, I held him in high regard.

His life had been the polar opposite of mine, as sheltered as mine had been.

He’d been to a lot of places.

He’d seen it all.

And he took it like a man when I yelled at him.

That made me feel good.”

Yosef Hendler was the ex-husband of the Netflix personality.

Batsheva, 28, Shlomo, 26, Miriam, 21, and Aron, 15, are the children of the former couple, who married when she was 19 years old.

Season 1 of My Unorthodox Life, which began streaming this summer, featured Julia, Silvio, and her four children.

Julia’s fashion ventures and life after her expulsion from her former ultra-Orthodox Jewish community were chronicled in the show.

Her divorce comes just three months after her eldest daughter’s breakup with husband Ben Weinstein made national headlines.

In November 2021, a source told Us, “Batsheva and Ben are getting divorced,” confirming she had been “living” at Julia’s home.

“What happened here is that people change and shift.

They chose to be apart in a loving way.”

The breakup was confirmed the following day by the social media influencer.

“After much thought and deliberation, we have decided to separate.”

“We have so much love and respect for each other,” Batsheva wrote on Instagram Stories, “but we’ve realized it’s time to take some space so that each of us can live the most joyful, fulfilling lives possible.”

“No secrets or sensational events are to blame.”

We’re just two best friends who met when we were both very young and have grown up together over the last nine years.

Thank you so much.

