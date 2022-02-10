Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia Haart’s Relationship Timeline in My Unorthodox Life: The Way They Were

Before their split, Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia Haart’s relationship was anything but traditional, from feuding as coworkers to showcasing their blended family on Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life.

The couple met in 2015 when Julia’s shoe brand collaborated with La Perla, which Silvio had purchased earlier that year. It wasn’t love at first sight for the pair.

Julia told Women’s Health in July 2021 that the first year of working together was “very combative.”

“Please be nice to Silvio,” said the fashion designer, recalling a call from Silvio’s right-hand man.

He’s a decent individual.”

The author of The Brazen: My Unorthodox Journey from Long Sleeves to Lingerie, who left the Haredi community, a strict sect of Orthodox Judaism, after more than 40 years in 2013, explained that she wanted to get to know Silvio before telling him about her past.

“He had no idea who I was.

She told the outlet, “I wouldn’t talk about my past [in the Orthodox Jewish community], and I didn’t start sharing more until 2018.”

“I didn’t want what happened to me to be known.”

I didn’t want my background to define who I was.

I wanted to show that I was capable of accomplishing things on my own.”

Julia will marry the founder of Freedom Holding in June 2020, following an arranged marriage when she was in her teens.

In a July 2021 interview, she said, “Previously, marriage was a prison.”

“Now I see that you can be married, love someone, and still maintain your independence and individuality, and I think that’s beautiful.”

“I adore love,” says the speaker.

The fashion guru gushed about her husband at the time, revealing what made their marriage work.

She continued, “We are both very independent, strong-willed people, and he admires my independence.”

After the premiere of My Unorthodox Life a month later, Silvio recognized his wife’s many accomplishments.

“Nearly five years ago, @juliahaart told me she wanted to write a book and turn it into a TV show to tell her story and inspire other women.

In August, he wrote, “She did it big time! She wrote 1700 pages that had to be trimmed down to less than half for the publishing version.”

