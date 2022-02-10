Julia Haart, star of My Unorthodox Life, has filed for divorce.

Julia Haart, star of My Unorthodox Life, is divorcing her husband.

Julia Haart filed for divorce from Silvio Scaglia Haart one month after her daughter divorced her husband.

A life without a spouse is in store.

Julia Haart and her husband Silvio Scaglia Haart, who starred in My Unorthodox Life, are divorcing after nearly three years of marriage.

Julia’s lawyers filed divorce papers in the state of New York on Wednesday, Feb. 11, according to a court docket obtained by E! News.

Julia’s lawyer has yet to respond to E! News’ request for comment.

Silvio, 63, has yet to hire a lawyer and has yet to respond to the charges.

Julia, a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, recently shared a photo of herself and Silvio walking arm-in-arm through the stress of Tribeca with the caption “Movie night.”

Julia’s namesake shoe brand collaborated with Silvio’s fashion label, La Perla, in 2015, and the couple married in June 2019. Julia was hired as the creative director for La Perla a year later, according to Drapers, and the couple married in June 2019.

The first season of My Unorthodox Life, which premiered on Netflix last summer, chronicled Julia and Silvio’s relationship.

Yosef Hendler, the Russian-born reality star’s first husband, has four children with her.

She became the CEO of Elite World Group in 2019.

Julia’s breakup with Silvio follows her daughter Batsheva Haart’s breakup with her real estate agent husband Ben Weinstein after more than nine years of marriage. The couple, who met as teenagers before starring together on My Unorthodox Life, confirmed their split with a joint statement shared to their respective Instagram Stories.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate after much thought and consideration,” they said in November.

“We have a great deal of love and respect for one another, but we’ve decided that it’s time for us to take some time apart so that we can live the most joyful, fulfilling lives we can.”

They claimed that their split was due to no “secret” or “salacious” events.

The declaration went on.

“We’re just two best friends who met at a young age and have each grown in our own way over the last nine years.”



