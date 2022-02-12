Julia Haart, star of My Unorthodox Life, is being sued by her estranged husband for allegedly misappropriating $800,000.

Julia Haart of My Unorthodox Life is being sued by her estranged husband for allegedly misappropriating $850,000.

Julia Haart’s estranged husband Silvio Scaglia Haart claimed in a lawsuit filed during their divorce that the reality star “illegally transferred (dollar)850,000” from Freedom Holding, a company he founded.

Julia Haart’s situation has just become a little more complicated.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, just days after filing for divorce from Silvio Scaglia Haart after nearly three years of marriage, the My Unorthodox Life star is being sued by her estranged husband.

After receiving notice that she would be fired, Silvio claims she took (dollar)850,000 from an account owned by Freedom Holding, a company he founded that controls Elite World Group, where Julia had been employed as its chief executive officer since 2019.

Julia “illegally transferred” the funds to another account she controls, according to the complaint.

Silvio, the chairman of EWG, had sent her an email informing her of her dismissal on August 8, a day after he had informed her of her dismissal.

It also claims that the transfer was in violation of an agreement Julia and Silvio had made on January.

19 to make no withdrawals from the Freedom Holding account in excess of (dollar)250,000

Marty Singer, Julia’s lawyer, told TMZ on Friday, Feb.

He added that Julia has filed an action in the Delaware Court of Chancery to address her termination from the company, saying that the claims in the lawsuit “are not based in fact” and that the account in question “is a jointly owned account.”

Silvio told Julia in an email that he was moving forward with plans to fire her because “targets that led to your appointment as CEO have not been met and that no visible progress has been made in that direction, despite almost (dollar)50M costs incurred in the effort,” according to a copy of the email that was attached to the lawsuit.

Silvio and his deputy director also wrote in the letter that they “don’t see any other option” but to submit her dismissal to the company board and “immediately appoint a new CEO, who shall implement and execute an immediate and severe cost-cutting exercise at the corporate level, while protecting the traditional model management business as well as the agencies and their staff all over the world, so to rapidly restore the company’s financial stability.”

In the complaint, Silvio’s lawyers claim that Julia “transferred the funds to enrich herself at the…

