Julia Haart’s Lawsuit Is Responded To By Silvio Scaglia Haart

Julia Haart’s lawsuit against Silvio Scaglia Haart, according to a spokesperson for him, is full of “falsehoods and baseless personal smears.”

The split between Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia Haart is becoming increasingly acrimonious.

Julia, 50, was fired as CEO of Silvio’s company Elite World Group last week after filing for divorce after three years of marriage, according to E! News.

The group’s chairman, her estranged husband, then filed a lawsuit against the My Unorthodox Life star.

He claims that after he emailed her about her dismissal, she “illegally transferred” (dollar)850,000 from an account owned by Freedom Holding—a company he founded that controls Elite World Group—to another account she controls, according to the documents obtained by E! News.



Julia filed an action in a Delaware court on November 11 to address her alleged “unauthorized purported termination,” and Silvio’s spokesperson issued a statement in response to the new filing this week.

“We will not respond to Ms. Smith’s numerous falsehoods and baseless personal smears.”

“We will note, however, that it appears Ms. Haart’s Delaware lawsuit except to put faith in the court to determine the facts and the law,” his spokesperson told E! News.

Haart hasn’t read the company’s governing documents to find out who owns the stock that controls it.

“We note, however, that this baseless action cannot detract attention from Mr. Smith’s suit filed last week in the New York Supreme Court,” the statement continued.

Scaglia, who demands Ms.

Ms. Haart received (dollar)850,000 in cash via wire transfer from Ms.

Haart transferred funds from the corporation to her personal corporation without permission or notice.

In the future, we’ll have more to say about Ms.

Haart must be prosecuted for allegedly misappropriating company funds illegally.”

“The account that is the basis of a lawsuit is a jointly owned account,” Julia’s attorney Marty Singer told E! News previously.

“The claims against Julia Haart are false and an attempt by Silvio Scaglia to divert attention away from his own history of failed investments,” he said.

The first season of My Unorthodox Life, which debuted on Netflix last summer, chronicled Julia and Silvio’s relationship.

