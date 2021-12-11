Julia Jones Discusses ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Episode 5 and the Final Episodes: ‘Nobody’s Safe’

Angela Bishop discovers her boyfriend, Dexter Morgan, after five episodes.

She now has to confront him.

But how forthcoming will he be? Julia Jones, who portrays the Dexter: New Blood police chief, didn’t want to give too much away, but she teased that viewers should be worried about her and “everybody else.”

Angela traveled to New York City for a police conference in Dexter: New Blood Episode 5, where she ran into Dexter’s former colleague Angel Batista.

Batista, who is now a captain with the Miami Metro Police Department, was on hand to give a presentation on the patterns to look for when looking for a suspect.

Angela was impressed by his knowledge of the subject, and she later sought him out to inquire about Iron Lake’s missing person problem.

The case reminded him of the Trinity Killer case, which stalled until officer Debra Morgan discovered a crack in the case.

He said she died along with her brother, who left a young son named Harrison behind.

When Angela returns home and learns from Audrey that an inebriated Harrison said Jim Lindsay is a fake name, she is still thinking about his comments.

She decides to look into the Morgans, and after some digging, she comes across an obituary that features her boyfriend’s face.

What Does Dexter’s Obituary Say In ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

Angela is about to confront Dexter about his deception.

“There are so many elements at play for her,” Jones said in an interview with E! News about Angela’s mindset in the Dexter: New Blood Episode 6 trailer.

It’s her beau.

So it has a personal touch to it.”

“There’s also the fact that she’s the chief of police, and someone has been faking—is this fraud?” she asked.

“I’m not sure,” says the speaker.

But there are a lot of different aspects to it, and it makes her feel a lot of uneasy.”

If Angela discovers the whole truth about Dexter, there’s no telling how he’ll react.

Knowing what happened to other characters when they found out about Dexter’s double life, it’s safe to say that people are concerned.

When asked if Angela was “in danger,” Jones dodged the question, saying instead that viewers “should be worried about everyone.” “Nobody’s safe, that’s for sure,” she continued.

“There’s so much going on,” Jones teased about the upcoming episodes.

There are so many different plot lines.”

Despite the fact that she did not provide specifics,…

