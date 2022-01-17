Julia Jones, star of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ says the ‘Dexter’ fanbase drew her to the revival.

The cast of Dexter: New Blood was almost entirely made up of new characters from the original series.

Some of the cast members, including Jack Alcott, Clancy Brown, and Julia Jones, had never seen Dexter before being cast.

So, what persuaded these actors to join a TV show they didn’t know much about? For Julia Jones, who plays Chief Angela Bishop, the fanbase was a sign that Dexter: New Blood was a good choice.

In Dexter: New Blood, Jones portrayed Angela Bishop.

Angela is Dexter’s new girlfriend and the Chief of Police in Iron Lake, New York.

Angela is the town’s first Seneca woman to be elected to this position.

She is gifted, smart, and dedicated.

Angela’s best friend, Iris, vanished when she was a child.

As a result, she grew up determined to find out what happened to the women who went missing in Iron Lake.

Angela’s determination led her to shocking revelations about both Kurt Caldwell and Dexter Morgan.

Prior to joining the cast of Dexter: New Blood, Jones had a long resume of acting credits.

Her role as Leah Clearwater in several Twilight films may be familiar to moviegoers.

According to IMDb, Jones has also appeared in the television shows Longmire, West World, The Mandolorian, and Goliath.

Despite the fact that Jones had never seen Dexter before, she was optimistic about the revival.

Jones told WWD in an interview that when her agent sent her a New York Times article about Dexter: New Blood, she had a positive “visceral reaction.”

Jones did more research, and Dexter’s rabid fan base only added to her conviction that she was on the right track.

“I had one friend in particular who is a urologist, and she had said that watching Dexter got her through residency,” Jones told WWD.

And while I didn’t take it as a conscious sign, it did have an impact on my feelings about it in the future.”

Dexter was a television show that aired from 2006 to 2013 and lasted eight seasons.

Despite the disappointment of many viewers in the season 8 finale, Dexter still had a large fan base…

