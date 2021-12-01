Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a husband, so who is he?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a husband, but who is he?

For over three decades, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been married to actor Brad Hall.

On the sitcom Seinfeld, she played Elaine Benes.

Brad Hall, an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer, is Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s husband.

He is best known for his roles as a news anchor on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update and as the creator of the sitcoms The Single Guy and Watching Ellie.

For the show Brooklyn Bridge, Hall received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

The actor has starred in a number of films, including the 1986 cult classic Troll and the 1990 film Limit Up, in which he played Nancy Allen’s boyfriend.

He has also appeared in episodes of Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Curb Your Enthusiasm as a guest star.

In 1987, Louis-Dreyfus and Hall married.

When they were both students at Northwestern University in the 1980s, they met.

When Louis-Dreyfus auditioned for a theater production that Hall was putting on, sparks flew.

The couple shared an apartment on Chicago’s north side before getting married.

“Our old apartment on the lake on the north side of Chicago where we happily lived IN SIN (hashtag)thankful,” Louis-Dreyfus captioned a photo she posted on Instagram in 2017.

Henry and Charlie Louis-Dreyfus are the couple’s two sons.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hall is worth (dollar)10 million.

Through his various productions and acting roles in Hollywood, the actor has amassed a fortune.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.