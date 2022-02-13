Julia Quinn Admits Nicola Coughlan Changed Her Mind About Penelope Featherington on ‘Bridgerton’ Julia Quinn Admits Nicola Coughlan Changed Her Mind About Penelope Featherington on ‘Bridgerton’ Julia Quinn Admits Nicola Cough

Julia Quinn wrote eight Bridgerton books before there was a full cast of Bridgerton on Netflix.

The author poured her heart and soul into each character, but then the Netflix series came along and completely changed her mind.

Quinn sent a heartfelt message to Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, in a recent Instagram post.

Coughlan’s acting taught the author a lot about a character she created.

Nicola Coughlan, a Bridgerton cast member, received Julia Quinn’s highest praise.

Penelope Featherington was created by Quinn, but she was given life by Coughlan, according to the author.

Quinn’s Instagram caption read, “Of all the characters I’ve created, no one has connected with readers quite like Penelope Featherington.”

“Everyone, including myself, seems to see a piece of her inside themselves.”

I thought I knew who she was on the inside and out, but then @nicolacoughlan came along and transformed her into something even better—more unique, three-dimensional, and Penelope.”

Coughlan responded to Julia Quinn in the Bridgerton author’s comments, making the moment even sweeter for readers and viewers alike.

Coughlan began, “Oh, Julia, this is so unbelievably sweet of you to say.”

“It’s been such an honor to play her, and I hope I keep doing you (and her) proud xxx.”

Quinn’s fans reacted positively to the author-actor interaction, agreeing with the writer’s sentiments.

It was a touching scene leading up to the Bridgerton Season 2 premiere.

Bridgerton Season 2 will be released in December 2021, according to Netflix and the Bridgerton social media accounts.

Season 2 will be released on Netflix on March 25, 2022.

Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his relationship with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) are the focus of the upcoming second season.

Despite the adoration of fans for Daphne’s (Phoebe Dynevor) true love match, the Duke of Hastings, Rege Jean Pagé, will not be back for season 2.

Julia Quinn, on the other hand, assured readers that Daphne would appear, interfering with his love life as he had with hers.

Julia Quinn introduced the newcomers to Bridgerton Season 2 to her readers and viewers.

Another time, she brought up the Sharma family.