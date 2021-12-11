Julia Roberts, Robin Williams, and Other ‘Hook’ Cast Members: Where Are They Now?

If you believe in fairies, you probably adored the 1991 film Hook as a child.

The late Robin Williams played Peter Pan in the Steven Spielberg-directed adventure film.

Well, he played Peter Banning, an adult version of the mischievous child J M Barrie once wrote about, who abandoned Neverland and eternal youth in favor of a less adventurous life with Wendy Darling’s granddaughter Moira (Caroline Goodall).

Captain Hook kidnaps Peter’s two young children, played by Charlie Korsmo and Amber Scott, forcing Peter to return to his old haunts and don his green tights once more.

Dustin Hoffman and Julia Roberts were among the cast members of Hook, but it was the young actors who played the Lost Boys who made the film so memorable.

Dante Basco, who played Rufio, the Lost Boys’ triple-mohawked leader, watched Hook for the first time in a long time in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary, and admitted the film hit him a little differently all those years later.

“I mean, one of the first things I realized was that I’m probably around the same age as Robin [Williams] was when Robin did the film,” the actor told ScreenRant in October 2021.

“Of course, we lost Robin.”

So, Robin, rest in peace.

Then just [understanding]what it means to never grow up as an adult, to really try to keep the energy and hope of a child alive in us as we grow older.”

Working with Williams, who committed suicide in 2014, was a master class in comedy — but also in humanity, according to Basco.

“He was such a loving and caring actor and mentor for me during that time in my life,” the former child actor told ScreenRant.

Basco reflected on how he and Mrs.

On set, the two would frequently discuss their mutual love of poetry, prompting the former to open Da Poetry Lounge in Los Angeles.

He said, “Robin Williams’ spirit is a part of all of that.”

The Dead Poets Society star was also remembered by the California native as someone who made everyone on set feel included, which isn’t always the case.

